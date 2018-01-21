'Black Panther' will undoubtedly be one of the most compelling Marvel Cinematic Universe releases of all time. Those working on the film have been given a clear vision to push through, and it would seem that everybody behind-the-scenes were more than willing to experiment with the usual working formula to do something special here.

Ryan Coogler directs upcoming MCU movie 'Black Panther'

Chadwick Boseman is the actor tackling the leading role of T'Challa, aka the crime-fighting Black Panther in the superhero flick, following his debut in Joe Russo's 'Captain America: Civil War'. Here, he'll be destined to take to the throne of Wakanda following the death of his father, but there will of course be obstacles in his way, challenging the power that's destined to come his way. With a plot that already sounds hugely different to anything we've seen so far from the MCU, it's no surprise to hear the spy genre may be closer to what we see when 'Black Panther' hits the big screen.

Speaking with Total Film, the movie's director Ryan Coogler explained that the approach to 'Black Panther' would be different to anything else seen by MCU fans in the past.

He said: "When I first started talking to Marvel, one thing they were interested in was for Panther to be their version of James Bond, which I thought was incredibly interesting and exciting. It was a really outside-of-the-box way to look at T’Challa. There are some Bond films that I really, really like, and it gave me the opportunity to go watch some other ones."

Starring alongside the likes of Letitia Wright, who plays T'Challa's sister Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o who plays Nakia, and Danai Gurira who stars as Okoye, Boseman is in great company and within a group of talent that is more than capable of bringing an alternate spy film to comic book movie fans.

Combining the unique approach with the fact that Boseman will be the first person of colour to lead a film of this type and the box office numbers should make for some very interesting reading. A black lead in a superhero film has been long overdue, and we hope that consumers tell filmmakers that when they go to see 'Black Panther' this February.

'Black Panther' comes to cinemas across the UK on February 12, 2018.