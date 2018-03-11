The Marvel Cinematic Universe is celebrating another huge success with 'Black Panther', as the Ryan Coogler-directed superhero flick has officially passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Starring Chadwick Boseman as the titular hero, also known as T'Challa, the film has worked its way into the hearts of audiences across the globe, proving that a person of colour is more than capable of leading a movie like this one (if there was ever any doubt).

Chadwick Boseman stars as the titular hero in 'Black Panther'

Opening just after a week into February in the UK before expanding into the US and beyond, the film became an instant critical success, and viewers would tend to agree with repeat bookings, allowing the movie to break the February opening weekend record previously held by 'Deadpool'.

Then going on to break every record for a Marvel Studios film when it came to weekday numbers, 'Black Panther' would take in over $500 million in less than a week of US release, passing most other MCU releases. Now, it's done what some thought would never happen, breaking the $1 billion mark and becoming only the 33rd movie to ever do so.

The news comes after the film's opening in China this past Friday, where the movie raked in $22.7 million in a single day.

Other MCU releases to have crossed the threshold include first team-up flick 'The Avengers' in 2012, as well as 'Iron Man 3' in 2013, and 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in 2015. 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War' would also rake in a hefty $1.153 billion, thanks to the rivalry being teased between its titular hero and the wildly popular Iron Man.

Exactly where 'Black Panther' goes from here remains to be seen, but it's fair to say the film has done better than anybody could ever have imagined. The sky's the limit for this one.

'Black Panther' is in cinemas now.