For five and three seasons respectively, 'Arrow' and 'The Flash' have entertained audiences with a variety of different stories and now, the two shows are to enjoy their annual crossover alongside 'Supergirl' and 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow'.

Russell Tovey will step into the superhero's shoes later this year

Details surrounding the annual event have been trickling out over the past few days, with the batch of episodes named 'Crisis on Earth-X'. Though we know the heroes of each show will be coming together to fight a common enemy, not much else about the crossover has been revealed.

One aspect of the crossover that has been announced however is the addition of DC Comics character Ray Terrill, also known as the superhero The Ray. British actor Russell Tovey will be playing the character across the crossover episodes and will also be voicing him in the animated series that focuses solely on the character and his journey.

Described as a reporter exposed to a "genetic light bomb" who goes on to "fight violence and oppression wherever it exists", it's going to be very interesting to see just how creators establish this hero and make him different to his counterparts.

What we do know is that Ray Terrill's version of The Ray is a gay character, and with out gay actor Tovey stepping into the role, we imagine that's something that will stay true to the character in his live-action and animated adaptation.

With Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West's (Candice Patton) wedding on the horizon, villains from Earth-X are expected to interrupt, and it'll take all of the heroes we've already been introduced to along with their new friends on the alternate planet to take them down. Will the wedding go ahead? We'll find out later this year...

'Arrow', 'The Flash', 'Supergirl' and 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' return to The CW in the US later this year, and are expected to come back to Sky1 in the UK shortly after.