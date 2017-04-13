Russell Tovey was inspired to start acting by the late Robin Williams, but he was unfortunately unable to ever meet the star before he died in 2014.
The 35-year-old actor has admitted the 'Mrs Doubtfire' actor - who tragically died in August 2014 aged 63 - made him want to have a successful career in front of the camera.
Speaking about the person who influenced him to ES Magazine, the 'The Pass' star said: ''The late Robin Williams. he made me want to do it all.''
And the golden-haired hunk believed his and Robin's paths would have crossed ''at some point'' during their lifetime, although the pair never met.
Russell explained: ''I wish I'd met him. I thought at some point our paths would cross and we would become friends.''
Russell has revealed James Corden is the star who gave him the best advice.
When asked about the tips he has received, he said: '''Just be brilliant' by James Cirden. We did 'The History Boys' together for two and a half years. I was panicking about something and he said: 'You have the ability to be brilliant; everyone has the ability to be brilliant, so just be brilliant.'''
Meanwhile, the star has revealed his home is wherever his French Bulldog Rocky is, although his humble abode is in London's Shoreditch.
Speaking about his home, he said: ''Wherever my French bulldog rocky is. But I live in Old Street.''
