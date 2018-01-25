Embattled former record label owner Russell Simmons has been hit with a new $5 million lawsuit brought by a woman who is claiming that he raped her while at his home in 2016.

A report from Billboard on Wednesday night (January 24th) says that up-and-coming filmmaker Jennifer Jarosik filed the lawsuit the same day in the U.S. District Court in Central California. It claims that she met Simmons in New York in 2006, where they became friends through shared interests like yoga and meditation, and Simmons apparently promised to help her make her way in the film industry.

A decade later, Jarosik says she was invited to Simmons’ house in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles where he asked her if she wanted to have sex. She refused, but Simmons allegedly became aggressive and pushed her onto his bed.

Russell Simmons has been accused of sexual harassment by a sixth woman

“Plaintiff tried to force Defendant to stay away from her and in doing so, Defendant knocked Plaintiff off his bed, and Plaintiff hit her head and then Defendant pounced on her while she was still in shock and fear, and proceeded to rape her,” the lawsuit reportedly states, with Jarosik seeking $5 million in damages.

More: Metropolitan Police investigating third complaint of sexual assault against Kevin Spacey

Simmons, a hip-hop mogul and former head of the legendary Def Jam record label, stepped down from his position at the end of last year amid accusations of rape and sexual harassment brought by five other women.

He has adamantly denied those charges, and later on Wednesday he moved to dismiss the claims brought in the latest lawsuit.

“This allegation is absolutely untrue,” Simmons said in the statement. “I look forward to having my day in court. Where, unlike the court of public opinion, I will have the ability to make use of fair processes that ensure that justice will be done and that the full truth will be known.”

More: Seal brand Oprah Winfrey “sanctimonious” after Golden Globes speech