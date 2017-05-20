For the majority of people, whenever 'X-Men' character Wolverine is brought up, they'll instantly think of Hugh Jackman. He served as the clawed mutant for over a decade ever since his original casting by Bryan Singer in the '2000' superhero movie 'X-Men', and has been entertaining audiences ever since, with his last hoorah as the character in recent R-rated flick 'Logan'.

Russell Crowe turned down the role of Wolverine

This however wasn't always to be the case. In fact, Singer had someone completely different in mind when he first came to casting Wolverine, and had hoped that 'Gladiator' star Russell Crowe would be up for taking on the role.

"Bryan [Singer] was a friend at the time and he was really putting the pressure on," the actor explained while co-hosting Australian radio show 'Fitzy and Wippa'. "If you remember, Maximus has a wolf at the center of his cuirass, and he has a wolf as his companion... Which I thought was going to be a bigger deal [at the time]. So I said no because I didn't want to be 'wolfy', like 'Mr. Wolf'."

Of course, now that we've seen everything Jackman's Wolverine had to offer, it's clear that he was nothing like a 'Mr. Wolf' character. In fact, he's one of the most formidable superheroes the big screen has seen. You certainly wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of him, especially after seeing some of the brutal fight scenes in 'Logan'.

When it comes down to it, the general public have to be glad the final decision to bring Jackman on board in the role was made. It would be odd to have anybody else play the mutant at this point, and even talk of the character ever being recast is looked upon with scowling faces by those loyal to Jackman. Whatever the future may hold for the franchise, it's certain that Crowe has lost his opportunity.