The Indoor Garden Party will be performing in the UK this Fall.
Russell Crowe's rag tag team of musicians and performers known as The Indoor Garden Party are coming to the UK and Ireland this Fall for a series of three special shows. Plus, they'll be releasing a brand new album this summer appropriately entitled 'The Musical'.
Russell Crowe at 'The Nice Guys' premiere
As well as Russell Crowe, this theatrical motley crew also features Alan Doyle of folk rock band Great Big Sea, 'Les Misérables' star Samantha Barks, Scott Grimes from 'ER' and award-winning pop producer Carl Falk. They will be hitting London's Union Chapel on September 28th 2017, the Leeds City Varieties Music Hall on September 29th and the Dublin Olympia on October 1st.
Tickets for the shows go on sale on June 2nd, just two weeks ahead of the release of 'The Musical'. The album is as much a mixture as the backgrounds of the people involved, with hints of pop, soul, rock, folk and a showtune aesthetic.
This isn't the Academy Award winning actor's first musical venture either. Back in the 80s, he called himself Russ le Roq and wrote a song called 'I Want To Be Like Marlon Brando' (just one more Oscar to go, Russ!) and he was also in a band with Billy Dean Cochran called Roman Antix, later to be called 30 Odd Foot of Grunts. Their last album was 2003's 'Other Ways of Speaking'.
He then collaborated with Alan Doyle for the first time with the group The Ordinary Fear of God, and later worked together again on an album called 'The Crowe/Doyle Songbook Vol III'.
Meanwhile, Russell has been equally busy with his film career. He stars in the forthcoming remake of fantasy adventure 'The Mummy' with Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella which is out next week, and also made an uncredited appearance in Brad Pitt's Netflix comedy drama 'War Machine'.
'The Musical' will be released on June 16th 2017 through MRI Recrds.
