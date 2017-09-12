Celebrity fans worldwide were shocked when British comedian Russell Brand and international popstar Katy Perry got together and got married. Sadly, the unusual pairing didn’t last and the two parted ways after just 14 months of marriage, reportedly on bad terms.

Russell Brand is ready to make up with Katy Perry

However, it seems the newly married bad boy of comedy is willing to reconcile with his ex-wife five years after their split.

In an interview with Grazia magazine, the 42-year old - who recently welcomed a baby girl called Mabel - insists he has no regrets about his marriage to Katy and admits he’d like to reconcile with his ex-wife.

Speaking about the fleeting relationship, Brand said: "It was a very important and lovely time in my life.

"I don’t regret being married to Katy at all. I have very positive feelings about that whole experience and Katy is an extraordinary woman."

Asked if he can see a day when the pair could be friends, he replied: "Oh yeah, I hope so. I’m willing and open for reconciliation, any kind.

"Because if we can’t overcome our relatively trivial personal disputes in this world, what hope is there for us?"

The stand up comic - known for his womanising ways - met Perry in mid-2009 when she filmed a cameo for his film Get Him to the Greek, although the cameo was cut from the film.

They began dating after meeting again at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in September, when Perry threw a water bottle at his head from across the room during rehearsal.

The two became engaged on New Year's Eve 2009 during a holiday in India and married there on 23 October 2010 in a Hindu ceremony, near the Ranthambhore tiger sanctuary in Rajasthan.

Brand filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences in December 2011 and Perry has since revealed the last time she heard from him was on New Year’s Eve when he sent her a text message to inform her he wanted a divorce.