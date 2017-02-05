Russell Brand has said he will be dressing his daughter in gender neutral clothing, so she can formulate her own gender identity.

Brand welcomed daughter Mabel with fiancée Laura Gallacher in November and previously stated he would be raising her gender neutral.

Russell Brand wants his daughter to formulate her own gender

Speaking on ‘This Morning’, the comedian said: “Now that I have these very important women in my life I have re-evaluated the way that I unconsciously looked at gender, because now I've got a daughter I think 'wow, I don't necessarily need to dress her in clothes that are indicative of her gender.

”Why would you? Just see how she formulates. I've become quite sensitive to that and aware of it.” Just weeks before Mabel’s birth, Brand had discussed the subject of gender during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross.

More: Russell Brand Announces Re:Birth Tour After Becoming A Father

“We don’t know the gender,” he said at the time. “I may not even impose a gender upon it, let the child grow up and be whatever the hell it is.”

Brand also explained how he and his fiancée chose the name Mabel. “I stared at her for ages to make sure she looked like that name,” he said. “You have to name their essence. Her's was twinkling, sparkling, joyous.”

Discussing how parenthood had changed his life, he added: "When I first saw my daughter I felt like some latent part of myself got switched on in that moment, something to do with my own femininity and fathomless love that I had previously speculated upon but not accessed."