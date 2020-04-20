Rupert Grint has thanked a midwife for her ''Gryffindor behaviour'' during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 31-year-old actor - whose girlfriend Georgia Groome is expecting the couple's first child - reached out to midwife Sam Halliwell to thank her for working on the frontlines of the health crisis in the UK, and likened her heroics to those often displayed by the members of the popular Hogwarts house from the 'Harry Potter' franchise.

Rupert - who played Ron Weasley, a Gryffindor himself, in the hit movie series - told her during the 'One World: Together at Home' special in the UK: ''Hearing your story is just insane. The sacrifices that you make is truly inspiring. It's very Gryffindor behaviour. Thank you so much.''

The sweet comment comes as Rupert's girlfriend Georgia will soon be calling on the skills of midwives when she welcomes her first child with the 'Cherrybomb' actor.

Rupert's publicist confirmed earlier this month: ''Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time.''

Meanwhile, Rupert - who largely keeps his relationship out of the spotlight - previously admitted he thinks fame can be ''dehumanising''.

He shared: ''It's almost like having a split personality. Sometimes it can be quite dehumanising to have people just taking pictures of you when you're out. To them, you are just this one thing. It's a weird existence. But that's my life. I can't really remember life before it. In a weird way, you become blasé about it. It becomes normal and you adapt.''

Rupert starred in all of the 'Harry Potter' movies from 2001 until 2011.

And even though he's not played Ron for years, fans continue to be fascinated by the films.

He said: ''I really did think it would die down after the first film finished and thought it was done. If anything, it's gone [the other way] as people hold those films very highly. I'm hearing stories about people who grew up with 'Harry Potter' a lot. I think it comes hand-in-hand with the people who literally shove cameras in your face. In a weird way, they feel ownership of you a little bit. We're quite familiar people in their lives.''