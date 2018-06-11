The actor was speaking ahead of his next role is as Oscar Wilde in the Happy Prince
Hugely talented actor Rupert Everett has revealed he believes he has lost out on "three or four" major Hollywood roles because of his homosexuality. The My Best Friend’s Wedding star opened up about his view on homophobia in Hollywood and said he thinks gay actors are treated like "second class citizens".
Rupert Everett has spoken out about homophobia in Hollywood
Attitude magazine reported the 59-year-old star’s comments as he promoted his latest film, The Happy Prince.
Rupert said: "There’s tons of roles that I haven’t got for lots of different reasons, some of them probably for not being a good enough actor or doing a lousy audition, all that counts.
"But there were three or four big films, when I was successful, that the director and the other actors wanted me to be in and that I was absolutely blocked from by a studio, just for the fact of being gay. That does absolutely happen."
MORE: Rupert Everett Called Caitlyn Jenner A 'Cross Dressing Man'
Rupert has written, directed and starred in the Oscar Wilde biopic which is due for release on June 15. Wilde himself was famously imprisoned for homosexuality.
Everett added the adversity he's faced in Hollywood helped him to relate to his role as the gay Irish writer.
He said: "My position of working in this aggressively heterosexual milieu of show business has definitely made me feel kind of parallel [to Wilde]," he explained.
MORE: Rupert Everett On Why He Won't Attend Awards Ceremonies
"Of course I haven’t been put in prison and subjected to hard labour and I haven’t died from it but I have been constantly on the back foot, really, in my career as a gay actor."
Hollywood veteran Everett continued: "My function [as an actor] was as a gay best friend, a confidante, a kind of hairdresser, constantly there with the curling tongs, which is fair enough but as a performer there is not very far you can go with that before you bore everyone s**tless.
"The point is, for gay performers there is no, or very little, back and forth.
"In other words, the straights can play all the gay characters they want but the gays don’t get much of a chance to play any straight characters because, as far as this status quo is concerned, we are still gay and no matter how macho you are, they will just still think of you probably as a gay."
Ransom Riggs' bestselling novel is appropriately adapted into a movie by Tim Burton, the gothic...
Jake has always been an ordinary boy but when he finds himself on a small...
Although it takes a breezy, sometimes silly approach to a fragment of a true story,...
Princess Margaret and Princess Elizabeth are distinctly unworldly despite their prestigious education as young women,...
Justin is an average boy with big dreams living in a Kingdom where the Queen...
There's probably a fascinating, complex story behind the invention of the vibrator in 19th century...
This lively British remake of the 1993 French film is an enjoyable if ultimately too-silly...
The tremendously enchanting Stardust runs on a double dose of star power.Traditional Hollywood stars are...
An out-and-out blatant chick flick from the first frame on, My Best Friend's Wedding will...
Hey guys -- ever wake up in the morning and forget what it's like to...