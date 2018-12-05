The cult favourite reality TV show ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ will finally be getting a UK version, with the announcement that an eight-part series will be coming to BBC Three in 2019.

Described as “a pastiche of ‘America’s Next Top Model’, part talent contest and part reality TV”, the competition will be shot in the United Kingdom and feature ten contestants.

The show’s host, 58 year old drag queen RuPaul Charles, said it was “a dream come true to extend our royal family to the United Kingdom” and that the show would “celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen's queens.”

Cheekily, he also quipped that he added: “And before anyone asks, yes, we would be thrilled to have Meghan Markle join us, as we are already preparing a 'Royal-Mother-To-Be' runway challenge."

No release date has yet been confirmed for the UK version of the show.

Since it launched in 2009, having been turned down by every American network but one, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ has become a firm favourite with audiences around the world, with its combination of talent-show drama and celebrity guests such as Lady Gaga and Khloe Kardashian. The tenth series of the show has recently been nominated for a record-breaking 12 Emmys.

Just like the beloved American version, ten contestants will compete in a number of individual and team challenges, ending in a weekly ‘Maxi Challenge’ usually involving a performance, a photoshoot or a runway walk-off.

Damian Kavanagh, the controller of BBC Three, said on Wednesday (December 5th): “Needless to say, we're delighted that BBC Three will be the home of a new UK version of ‘Drag Race’. It is one of the biggest entertainment titles in the world and anticipation levels for a UK version have been at feverish levels. With heart, humour and the inimitable RuPaul, ‘Drag Race’ is going to take BBC Three to a whole new level.”

