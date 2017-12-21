The stars of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ have been serving up holiday hits for the past three years with the annual 'Christmas Queens' albums. So, with just days before Santa arrives, here’s 10 of the best songs from our favourite Queens that will have you sashaying around the Christmas tree.

Christmas Queens featuring Sharon Needles, Alaska, Jinkx Monsoon, and Michelle Visage is out now

The AAA Girls - Christmas Sweater

If the holiday season is getting you down take some advice from Willam, Alaska, and Courtney Act and wrap up in an ugly Christmas sweater. On this track the girls recount their worst Christmas memories, although a certain Aussie Queen may have watched ‘Home Alone’ one too many times.

Sharon Needles - Jingle Bells

A festive favourite gets a punk injection thanks to Season Four winner Sharon Needles and her snarling English accent. Taking a pop at modern consumerism, the video depicts scenes of Black Friday hell, while Santa Sharon has some fun with a group of sexy punk helpers. If you’re looking for something even darker from Sharon this Christmas, check out 'The Murder of the Lawson Family' on 'Christmas Queens 3'.

Ginger Minj - White Christmas

Another Christmas classic gets a makeover, this time thanks to everyone’s favourite Glamour Toad, Ginger Minj. Presented in technicolor, the video sees Ginger as a vintage housewife serving anything but home cooked pie.

Willam - HO HO HO HO



Not one to play in front of grandma, Willam takes inspiration from Mariahlynn’s ‘Once Upon A Time’ to create a track filthier than Santa’s soot-stained boots. If you’ve ever wondered what a sexual encounter with Santa would be like, this one’s for you.

Katya - 12 Days of Christmas

What do you get “your average run-of-the-mill Russian bisexual transvestite hooker” for Christmas? Ravioli, pregnant piglets, roasted meat chunks, and Bob Ross paintings, according to this hilarious remake of the ‘12 Days Of Christmas’, which features Jerry O’Connell in the video.

Courtney Act - Head to Mistletoe

If you’re looking for love this Christmas just carry around some mistletoe and play this cute festive track from Courtney Act. The video sees Courtney carrying some on-the-go mistletoe to tempt boys and girls into giving her a Christmas kiss - a plan that only the bravest seasonal singleton could pull off.

Jiggly Caliente - Ratchet Christmas

Not all Christmases are the stuff of Hallmark movies, some are simply ratchet. If you’ve ever eaten ramen noodles instead of turkey or broken up with your boyfriend to save some coin, this one from Jiggly Caliente is for you.

Alaska - Everyday is Christmas

For ‘All Stars 2’ winner Alaska, Everyday is Christmas - that includes Thanksgiving, Halloween, and even Arbour Day. This track from the first ‘Christmas Queens’ album is guaranteed to get even the biggest Grinch in the festive spirit, before they saw up the tree and ruin their favourite red dress.

Phi Phi O’Hara - Naughty or Nice

Are you on Santa’s naughty or nice list this Christmas? Season Four runner-up Phi Phi O’Hara definitely makes the nice list with this singalong track, which comes with a cute video featuring fans from all over the world.

Sharon Needles, Jinkx Monsoon, Phi Phi O’Hara, Jiggly Caliente, Manila Luzon, Thorgy Thor, Ivy Winters, Ginger Minj, Peppermint - Let it Snow



Christmas is a time for coming together and this year nine ‘Drag Race’ favourites teamed up to cover a festive classic that is perfect for the long winter nights. The hilarious music video features the Queens rocking some less than glamorous looks as Jinkx tries to wrangle them for the traditional awkward family photo.