Bruce Willis' daughter celebrates her sobriety.
Big congratulations are in order for Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer Willis, who this week celebrates six months of being completely either drug or alcohol free. Most people will have no idea that the young starlet even had any problems, but we're thankful she has her life back on track.
Rumer Willis at 'Empire' premiere
The 28-year-old star of 'Empire' acknowledged that she had a problem with either alcohol or substance abuse for the first time with a social media post this week when she told her followers about her six month achievement of being sober.
'I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself', she wrote on her Instagram page alongside a smiling selfie. 'Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life. Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself.'
Rumer is not the only Willis to have struggled with personal issues of this nature. Her younger sister Tallulah Belle Willis, 23, was treated for her substance abuse as well as an eating disorder back in 2014, when she stayed in rehab for a total of 45 days. She even had a party (with no alcohol) to celebrate her own one year of being sober back in 2015. Father Bruce Willis has previously opened up about having struggled alcohol abuse in the past.
More: Rumer Willis slams magazine for airbrushing her face
Rumer looked fresh and healthy in her recent Instagram posts, including one where she showed of her slim physique in a pastel blue swimsuit on her balcony which she captioned: 'Blue is the Warmest Color.'
This intriguing drama takes on some darkly resonant themes with such an oddly bright and...
A young nurse training to work in surgery is encouraged to go on a blind...
Watch the trailer for new teen slasher Sorority Row Based on the 1983 cult classic...
A remake of the 1983 schlock horror The House on Sorority Row, this film is...
Watch the trailer for The House Bunny. Anna Faris (Lost in Translation and Scary Movie)...
In The House Bunny, Anna Faris looks significantly more glammed up than when she came...
Several stock action-thriller ingredients are slung togetherand served up as new Hollywood hash in "Hostage,"...