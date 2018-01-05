Reports have surfaced that Rumer Willis has undergone laser removal of a 'Dancing With The Stars' tattoo on her arm, after she was left broken-hearted by her ex-boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy who she met on the show. Now it seems the dancer is getting serious with new beau Jenna Johnson.

Rumer Willis at the Empire premiere

The 29-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore has had a beautiful tattoo of herself and Val dancing together on her bicep removed according to Page Six, after the professional Ukrainian dancer 'moved on' from their relationship.

The pair were partners on season 20 of 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2015, and subsequently won the competition, but now Val is dating his co-star Jenna Johnson, who became a professional dancer on the show in 2016's season 23.

'Rumer was so infatuated with Val when they won, she got this giant tattoo of them dancing together', a source told PageSix. 'Now she feels like a fool, so she's now undergoing this painful tattoo removal.'

Rumer allegedly got the ink just two weeks after taking home the Mirrorball Trophy, and debuted the artwork to her followers on Instagram. In November, she was reportedly photographed leaving a tattoo removal clinic in LA with her arm bandaged up.

A post shared by Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis) on Sep 26, 2015 at 3:26pm PDT

She also publicly thanked the clinic, named LaserAway, on Instagram. 'Thankful for LaserAway helping me make my tattoos disappear', she wrote with a picture of the advert.

It seems she's broken-hearted given how series Val and Jenna seem to have gotten over the last few months. 'I'm in a great place and I'm in love, and I'm very grateful for that', he told The Insider in August 2017 at the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Concert.

Rumer has previously had relationships with English model and actor Ricky Whittle in 2014, New York Times journalist Jayson Blair between 2012 and 2013, 'Wildfire' star Micah Alberti from 2008 to 2010 and 'Breaking and Entering' star Rafi Gavron in 2007.