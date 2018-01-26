While their forthcoming third studio album is yet to be announced, Rudimental have just dropped a video for their latest single 'These Days', which also features Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen - quite the dream team!
The video has been directed by Johnny Valencia and explores a romance between Jess Glynne and Macklemore, that appears to be a series of flashbacks to happier times. As far as we know, they are not really dating - but this sure makes them look like the most adorable couple.
'These Days' follows last year's single 'Sun Comes Up' featuring James Arthur, during which time they also dropped the promotional singles 'Trouble' with Sub Focus featuring Chronixx and Maverick Sabre, and 'No Fear' with The Martinez Brothers featuring Donna Missal.
Rudimental will be making an appearance at Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware on the weekend of June 14th to 17th, an event that will also feature Eminem, Lil Wayne, The Killers and Kendrick Lamar.
