Hitting Netflix later this year for its fifth season, 'Orange is the New Black' will continue to tell the story of the ladies of Litchfield Penitentiary, with the Jenji Kohan-helmed series showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to dramatic and suspenseful storytelling.

Ruby Rose first appeared in 'Orange is the New Black' season 3

Starring Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Laverne Cox and more, the prison drama has worked its way into the hearts of people watching across the globe and, to-date has delivered both incredible and eyebrow-raising episodes to fans. At times it's the best thing on television; at others, it's questionable exactly who wrote off on an episode being put into production.

Australian actress Ruby Rose was one of the show's newest additions during its third season, but her story arc saw her go away completely following the events that took place, and she didn't even get a look in during season 4.

Now, The Daily Telegraph in Australia is reporting that she could be about to make a return, citing an insider on the show who said: "She's back together with all the girls on the show. They even went to Elton John's Oscars Party together in March."

This should come as great news to many of those watching, as Rose instantly became a hit with fans and shot into superstardom in the US and beyond. Her role on 'OITNB' has seen her move on to huge projects such as the film 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' and 'Pitch Perfect 3', so to see her go back to the place that introduced her to so many would be something very special.

More: Get Your First Look At 'Orange Is The New Black' Season 5

'Orange is the New Black' season 5 debuts exclusively on Netflix on Friday, June 9, 2017. Seasons 1-4 are available on the streaming platform now.