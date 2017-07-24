Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Ruben Blades Pictures

Madrid photocall and press conference for 'Fear The Walking Dead' - Madrid Spain - Monday 24th July 2017

Ruben Blades
Daniel Sharman and Ruben Blades
Daniel Sharman and Ruben Blades
Ruben Blades
Daniel Sharman and Ruben Blades
Ruben Blades
Ruben Blades

Global Citizen Festival 2016 - New York New York United States - Saturday 24th September 2016

Usher and Rubén Blades
Rubén Blades

Premiere of AMC's 'Fear The Walking Dead' Season 2 - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 29th March 2016

Ruben Blades
Ruben Blades
Ruben Blades

Premiere of AMC's 'Fear The Walking Dead' Season 2 - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 29th March 2016

Ruben Blades
Ruben Blades
Ruben Blades

33rd annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Fear the Walking Dead' - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 19th March 2016

Opening night of the Broadway musical Hamilton - New York New York United States - Thursday 6th August 2015

Right To Rock 2012 held at Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom - Tuesday 16th October 2012

Ruben Blades and Luba Mason Broadway opening night of 'Evita' at the Marquis Theatre  Arrivals New York City, USA  05.04.12

New York Premiere of 'Safe House' held at the SVA Theater - Arrivals - Tuesday 7th February 2012

Ruben Blades performs at the James L. Knight Center - Miami, Florida - Saturday 18th June 2011

performing on stage at the James L. Knight Center - Miami, Florida. - Saturday 21st November 2009

live in concert at the Coliseo Jose M Agrelot - San Juan, Puerto Rico - Friday 21st August 2009

The 2009 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Bank United Center - Arrivals - Miami Beach, Florida - Thursday 23rd April 2009

Ruben Blades

Rubén Blades on stage at the Global Citizen Festival 2016 held in Central Park, New York, United States - Saturday...

Rubén Blades on stage at the Global Citizen Festival 2016 held in Central Park, New York, United States - Saturday...

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.