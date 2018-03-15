When an adaptation of comic book series 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' was announced for television, with 'Riverdale' showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa working on bringing the story to life, the majority of us assumed that the shows would be crossing over and airing on the same network; The CW. That would prove not to be the case however, with 'Sabrina' now set to become an exclusive Netflix original series and there being no plans for the show to run alongside 'Riverdale'.

Ross Lynch will play Harvey Kinkle in 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Recent months saw Kiernan Shipka announced to take on the titular role of Sabrina, with Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto set to play her aunts Hilda and Zelda Spellman respectively. Other big names making up the cast include Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Michelle Gomez as Mary Wardell, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Bronson Pinchot as George Hawthorne, and Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker.

Now, it's been revealed just who will be playing Sabrina's boyfriend Harvey Kinkle in the new series; a character described "as the prince charming of the dark fairytale Harvey is the son of a coal miner, a dreamboat and a dreamer, completely unaware of the dark forces conspiring to keep him and Sabrina apart", according to Variety.

Former Disney star Ross Lynch has been announced to tackle the role, following his recent work in 'My Friend Dahmer', where he took the leading role of real-life serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. It was a performance that won the young star a lot of praise, and now those working on the new 'Sabrina' series will be hoping his powerful take is something that he'll be able to bring over to this new role.

Though separate, for now at least, 'Sabrina' and 'Riverdale' will likely be thematically similar. The latter has proven to be a major success for The CW thanks to its dark tone, and with the subject matter we expect from 'Sabrina', that will likely work its way onto Netflix. It may even be stronger than 'Riverdale' when it comes to getting dark, as with Netflix, there are no limitations on what can be done.

'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' comes to Netflix later this year. 'Riverdale' continues on The CW in the US and Netflix in the UK.