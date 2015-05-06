Posted on 04 May 2015

When 04.05.2015

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was one of the most breathtaking beauties at this year's Met Gala fashion event. She was snapped stepping out of the Mark Hotel in New York with a guest wearing a gorgeously shaped pale pink gown with her long hair pulled back into a bun.

The 2015 theme was China: Through The Looking Glass, and among other guests included 'That Awkward Moment' star Michael B. Jordan, fashion photographer Mario Testino, 'Scandal' actress Kerry Washington with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha, Chinese supermodel Du Juan, Chinese actress Gao Yuanyuan, 'Glory' hitmaker Common, 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' actor Dane DeHaan with his wife Anna Wood, film director Baz Luhrmann with his wife Catherine Martin and Dree Hemingway sporting a more casual biker look.

Contactmusic

