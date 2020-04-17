Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wants more children.

The model - who has two-year-old son Jack Oscar - would love to have more kids with her partner Jason Statham.

Speaking in a Q & A, she said: ''Yes, we would love to.''

The 32-year-old star also revealed Jack is doing well.

Giving an update, she shared: ''We are lucky enough to be enjoying lots of family time together at the moment. He's turning three in a few months, which I can't believe. Currently, we are attempting potty training!''

Rosie is ''really proud'' Jack has a ''proper English accent''.

She added: ''I'm really proud to say Jack has a proper English accent. He does have the same booming loud voice as Jason. He looks very much like me when I was young but with Jason's eye colour.''

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty previously admitted self-isolating with her two-year-old son can be a ''real challenge''.

She said: ''I'm at home in Los Angeles with Jason and our son, Jack. I'm working from home and feel fortunate to be able to do so since I realise many people aren't able to work remotely or have lost their jobs. It's heartbreaking and my heart goes out to everyone impacted in these ways. When I am not working, I spend my time trying to figure out how to entertain a two-year-old indoors, which is a real challenge, I must say. I'm also cooking a lot more, which may or may not be a good thing for those who have to eat it! I also have a to-do list of things like reorganising my pantry and hanging family photos in our hallway.''

And it's not easy working from home when there's a toddler running around either, as Rosie says she's been trying to film content for Instagram and YouTube, but keeps getting interrupted.

She added: ''I'm thinking of ways to shoot content at home for my Instagram and YouTube and stay engaged with my community.

''I had a lot of requests for at-home beauty routines so I'll hopefully shoot something over the coming days. A few days ago, I tried to shoot something and my son came bursting through my bathroom door screaming, so we'll see how it goes next time!''