British supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has become a mother for the first time, welcoming a baby boy with her fiancé Jason Statham earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (June 28th) to announce the happy news, the fashion icon also revealed the little one’s name and that he had arrived at the weekend. “Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th,” she wrote, captioning a picture of the new baby’s hand.

49 year old English actor Statham met Huntington-Whiteley, 30, on the set of blockbuster movie Transformers: Dark of the Moon back in 2011. They currently live in Los Angeles together.

They took to the same social media site back in February this year to reveal that they were expecting their first child together, after getting engaged back in January 2016 after five years of dating.

“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting. Lots of love Rosie x. Photo by @jasonstatham,” she wrote, revealing that Jason had taken the pic.

There’s no news yet on when the couple plans to finally tie the knot, and presumably that plan is on the back-burner for the immediate future as they both get to grips with the learning curve of new parenthood in the coming months. However, it’s something that Rosie certainly believes in doing.

“For any couple that's been together for a certain amount of time, there's a massive amount of pressure to get married,” she said in April 2015. “I totally believe in marriage, but being in a happy relationship is much more important to me.”

“We're best mates,” she went on to say about their relationship. “He makes me laugh every day. I almost feel like I never had a proper boyfriend before!”

