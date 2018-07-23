Earlier this year, US network ABC were forced to cancel their hit show 'Roseanne' just one season deep into the revival, after its leading star Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist message towards former government official and Barack Obama advisor, Valerie Jarrett. Barr blamed sleeping medication for the message, and lashed out at some of her co-stars on the show, before finally apologising.

Roseanne Barr is refusing to take responsibility once more

Now though, she seems to be going back on any of the damage control she's put out to-date, stating that her support and vote for Donald Trump to become President is the real reason 'Roseanne' was brought to an end after just a single season.

Speaking in a self-published YouTube video, the actress said that the answer to her series being cancelled was "simple". She explained: "It's because I voted for Donald Trump. And that is not allowed in Hollywood."

Her reasoning is a little strange. 'Roseanne' was brought back by ABC after the Presidential election, and many months after its titular star had said she would be backing Trump as the 45th President of the United States. Plenty of Trump's supporters were also huge fans of the show, and gave ABC huge ratings with their tuning in week in, week out.

Fortunately for many of the show's other stars, ABC are moving ahead with a 'Roseanne' spinoff titled 'The Connors'. It would have been a shame to see the rest of the cast suffer because of Barr's ridiculous behaviour, so to see them able to make their return with a fresh and unique new direction is exciting stuff indeed.

This controversy shows no signs of slowing down. We'll bring you all the latest updates as we get them.