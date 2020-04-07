Roseanne Barr believes the coronavirus pandemic is a conspiracy to ''get rid'' of her generation.

The 67-year-old comic claimed the respiratory disorder is being used as a way to target ''boomer ladies'' as a way of bringing more cash into the state when they die.

Speaking on YouTube talk show 'Quarantined with Norm MacDonald', she told the host: ''I think we're being forced to evolve...

''You know what it is, Norm? I think they're just trying to get rid of all my generation.

''The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their -- you know, are widows. They inherited the money so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it away from people.''

Norm claimed her idea sounded like the plot of a movie.

He replied: ''Because there's so many boomers that have money and do no work, so if you got them out of society -- yeah, that would be a good thriller.''

Among the other bizarre statements Roseanne made during the interview was that not only do the Chinese eat bats and rats, but she saw one guy eat a baby, and she claimed people were spying on her in order to ''ruin'' her career.

She said: ''There exists an operative in each town that reports back to Central Intelligence false information to ruin my career.''

Roseanne had her eponymously titled sitcom axed by ABC in May 2018 after she likened former political advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ''ape'' on Twitter, and she claimed she's using her time in isolation to ''research and come up with the perfect lawsuit'' in relation to the cancellation.

She explained it would be aimed broadly at Hollywood so she can ''f**k over everybody in the f**king world over there.''