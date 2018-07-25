Roseanne Barr has expressed incredulity and disgust at the support that director James Gunn has received since he was dropped by Disney from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, saying that the same people who have expressed support for him have been “blacklisting” her.

Barr was fired by ABC a couple of months back and the revival of her comedy series ‘Roseanne’ cancelled, after she made a racist comment on Twitter about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett.

Gunn last week was removed as the director of the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie by Disney (who also own ABC) after a series of jokes about rape and paedophilia he had tweeted between 2008 and 2012 emerged.

Roseanne Barr has slammed those supporting James Gunn

“I’m disgusted to read all of the support for James Gunn’s paedophile jokes as the same people supported blacklisting me for a joke they didn’t even understand,” she wrote on Tuesday morning (July 24th).

ABC have since announced the commencement of work on a spin-off show called ‘The Conners’, featuring all of the main cast of ‘Roseanne’ minus Barr herself. She’s due to give her first post-firing interview on US television to Fox News’ host Sean Hannity on Thursday night (July 26th).

51 year old Gunn’s comments were unearthed by alt-right commentators after the director had been openly critical of Donald Trump’s administration.

Walt Disney Studios explained last week, dropping Gunn, that the “offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him.”

Gunn later released an official statement taking “full responsibility” for his actions: “My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative. I have regretted them for many years since – not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.”

