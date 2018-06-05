Roseanne Barr's racist tweet concerning Valerie Jarrett may have seen her ABC series 'Roseanne' cancelled by the network, and the star fired from a number of different places and projects, including her talent agency, but the rest of the show's cast could be given a new lease of life with a spinoff, it's been revealed.

Recent reports have claimed that a lot of work is being done behind-the-scenes at ABC to ensure a spinoff can be created out of all of the chaos, bringing back original writers, showrunner Bruce Helford, and of course the 'Roseanne' cast, minus its titular star. One idea that found its way into the public domain was a show based around Sara Gilbert's character Darlene Conner, but nothing has been made official just yet.

No matter which direction ABC may decide to go, a spinoff would be a perfect way to ensure those who were innocent in the racism scandal will be able to go on with their careers with as little damage to their routine as possible.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter is claiming that ABC could be about to announce a spinoff officially, as soon as some time this week. A number of different ideas are said to be being talked about, but Darlene seems to be at the centre of the most popular. John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf look to be offered a comeback, with the rest of the revival's cast also possibly being brought on board.

Barr has had quite a strange couple of weeks. Following the racist tweet, she said she would be leaving the social media platform for good, but it took just a few hours before she made her return, turning up the attack on her co-stars and even accusing Michael Fishman of throwing her "under the bus".

We'll bring you more news from ABC and any potential 'Roseanne' spinoff as and when we get it.