Pictures

Rose Mciver Pictures

San Diego Comic Con 2017 - 'iZombie' - Photocall - San Diego California United States - Friday 21st July 2017

Aly Michalka and Rose Mciver
Rose Mciver
Rahul Kohli, Rose Mciver and Aly Michalka
Rose Mciver
Robert Buckley and Rose Mciver
Rose Mciver

The CW Network's 2016 Upfront - Arrivals - NY New York United States - Thursday 19th May 2016

Rose Mciver
Rose Mciver
Rose Mciver

CW Network's 2015 Upfront - New York City United States - Thursday 14th May 2015

Rose Mciver
Rose Mciver

CW Upfronts arrivals - NYC New York United States - Thursday 15th May 2014

Rose Mciver
Rose Mciver
Rose Mciver
Rose Mciver
Rose Mciver
Rose Mciver
Rose Mciver

The ASPCA Celebrates its commitment to save animals - Beverly Hills California United States - Wednesday 7th May 2014

Heather Graham filming "Petals In The Wind" - Pasadena California United States - Thursday 27th February 2014

"Brightest Star" - Los Angeles Premiere - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 28th January 2014

Los Angeles Premiere of 'Brightest Star' - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 28th January 2014

Los Angeles Premiere of 'Brightest Star'- Inside - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 28th January 2014

Audi celebrates Golden Globes event - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 10th January 2014

The Truth About Emanuel Premiere - Hollywood California United States - Thursday 5th December 2013

Premiere of 'The Lovely Bones' at Grauman's Chinese Theatre - Los Angeles, California - Monday 7th December 2009

Rose Mciver

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.