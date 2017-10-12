Rose McGowan has had her Twitter account temporarily suspended, a matter of hours after calling out Ben Affleck over his level of knowledge about the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and his history of sexual misconduct.

44 year old McGowan, a former star of TV series ‘Charmed’, has been one of the most vocal critics of Weinstein and the surrounding Hollywood scandal since the New York Times first broke the story last week. She’s been using Twitter to express solidarity with women who have come forward, and has attacked those she regards as having been complicit in the cover-up of the allegations that span back decades.

Earlier on Wednesday (October 11th), she had tweeted “F*** off” to Affleck and accused him of lying about his level of knowledge about Weinstein’s mis-deeds.

Rose McGowan has been one of the most vocal participators in the Weinstein scandal's aftermath

“’GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie,” she told him.

Soon after that, Twitter took the step of temporarily suspending McGowan’s account for a 12-hour period, requesting her to take down offending posts that broke the Twitter rules – though they didn’t make it clear which posts or which rules she had transgressed.

“TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE,” she said via Instagram, taking a screenshot of Twitter’s message.

The same day, Affleck had apologised to Hilarie Burton for groping her during an appearance on MTV’s ‘Total Request Live’ back in 2003.

He also published a statement via his own Twitter condemning Weinstein’s behaviour, which prompted McGowan’s messages claiming that he had been aware for years about the Hollywood power-broker’s behaviour.

Earlier in the week, McGowan had alleged that Weinstein sexually harassed and assaulted her when she was in her early twenties. She reportedly received a settlement of $100,000 from him over an incident that took place when she was filming Scream in 1997.

