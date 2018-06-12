Rose McGowan, the actor who helped spear-head the #MeToo movement aimed at exposing sexual abuse in Hollywood, has been indicted by a grand jury for felony possession of cocaine, it has been reported.

Online court records at Loudoun County, Virginia show that the 44 year old star was handed down an indictment on one count of felony possession of a controlled substance on Monday (June 11th), with a trial date to be confirmed the day after. McGowan has previously argued that the charges are cooked up, and are connected to her activism after she was one of the first women to come forward with allegations of rape against Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan’s attorney, Jose Baez, told reporters soon afterwards: “Rose steadfastly maintains her innocence. These charges would have never been brought if it weren’t for her activism as a voice for women everywhere.”

“I assure you,” he continued, according to TMZ. “This selective prosecution will be met with a strong defense.”

The former ‘Charmed’ star was arrested in November 2017 in relation to a warrant for felony possession of cocaine, which was issued back on February 1st that year by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, according to the Associated Press.

McGowan had turned herself in at Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, where she was processed, booked and released on a $5,000 bail. The maximum sentence for possession of a controlled substance is 10 years imprisonment.

Police had initially launched an investigation after they allegedly found traces of narcotics in personal belongings, said to belonged to McGowan, that were left behind on a United flight arriving at Washington Dulles on January 20th.

The same court records mentioned above show that McGowan argues that the substance was not hers, and suggests that it could have been planted at the behest of the disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein – he himself recently formally indicted on two charges of rape and one of a criminal sexual act in New York City last month.

In November, McGowan had brought up the warrant on social media in the weeks after she started publicly calling out both Weinstein and the wider cover-up of sexual abuse in Hollywood, saying that the two things were connected and part of a campaign being orchestrated to silence her.

“Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSES***,” she wrote.

