Rose McGowan has decided to cancel all public appearances for the immediate future following her efforts in bringing about public awareness of sexual abuse in Hollywood in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The 44 year old actress-turned-director, who was expected to be honoured with the Ad Astra Award at the Tallgrass Film Festival in Wichita on Thursday night (October 19th) and also host a screening of her directorial debut Dawn, rescinded the festival’s invitation less than 24 hours before the big night.

In a statement, Tallgrass organisers said McGowan had informed them she had cancelled “all upcoming public appearances due to compounding factors surrounding recent revelations in the Harvey Weinstein harassment case.”

“While we're disappointed that Rose cannot be here with us in person, we understand that her well-being is the priority. We support her and our thoughts are with her,” Tallgrass’s creative director Lela Meadow-Conner said in the statement on Wednesday.

“The whole world is now aware, in large part due to Rose's efforts, about the rampant sexual harassment within the entertainment industry, and so in her honour, we have pulled together a panel of women filmmakers who will be attending the festival with their films, for a frank conversation, because the message doesn't stop here.”

Two weeks ago, when the Weinstein revelations broke and dominated headlines, the New York Times reported that McGowan was part of a settlement with Weinstein back in 1997, following an alleged encounter in a hotel room at Sundance Film Festival.

Days later, McGowan accused Weinstein of rape on Twitter, allegations that Weinstein’s representative denied. Her Twitter account was also suspended unilaterally by Twitter after she questioned Ben Affleck’s level of knowledge about Weinstein.

“TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY,” she had written on Instagram.

