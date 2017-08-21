Actress Rose Byrne has revealed she and her partner Bobby Cannavale are expecting their second child. The comedy actress - who has appeared in funny films including Spy, Bridesmaids and bad Neighbours - debuted her baby bump in a magazine interview with her creative brother, George.

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale are expecting their second child

Speaking to Jones magazine, the Byrnes - who originally hail from Australia - spoke about their close relationship as the 37-year-old actress showed her burgeoning bump.

Rose already shares one-year-old son Rocco with American actor Bobby - who portrayed Gyp Rosetti during the third season of the HBO drama series Boardwalk Empire, for which he won the 2013 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

MORE: Bobby Cannavale Marks Son's First Birthday With Rare Photo

The pair have been together since 2012.

Describing her pregnancy during the interview, Rose said she was "feeling good".

The mother-of-one said: "I'm a little tired but feeling good ... You always get a little bit more attention when you're pregnant, which is fabulous."

Rose and Bobby have never confirmed whether they are married but the actress suffered an awkward encounter when she appeared on the Today show in November 2016 and presenters Lisa Wilkinson and Richard Wilkins referred to Bobby as her 'husband' twice.

MORE: Rose Byrne Still In Baby Fog

Despite looking visibly uncomfortable Rose didn't choose to correct the presenters, leading to speculation about whether she has secretly wed the Will & Grace actor.

Previously speaking about life as a mum after welcoming Rocco last February, the actress admitted she stayed in her apartment for a long time after his birth.

The star said: "I'm still in a fog, I haven't even left my apartment in three months.

"It takes an hour and forty-five minutes to get out of the house with a baby and by the time I'm ready, I'm exhausted. I'm done, I'm going back in. I don't care!"