Claire Temple has been an integral part of the Marvel Television Universe that exists on Netflix, with Rosario Dawson stepping into the role. After making her debut in the first season of 'Daredevil' on the streaming service, she would cross over into other shows including 'Jessica Jones', 'Luke Cage', 'Iron Fist' and 'The Defenders', eventually becoming a love interest for Mike Colter's portrayal of Luke Cage.

Rosario Dawson isn't sure if she'll be back on Marvel TV after 'Luke Cage' season 2

With the second season of Cage's solo series right around the corner, we'll be seeing Dawson make her return to Netflix, but exactly where the actress goes after that point remains to be seen. Even Dawson herself doesn't know what the plans are, but at the moment, being a mother to her daughter seems to be her top priority.

Speaking at MCM London Comic Con, the actress explained (according to Screen Geek): "I don’t know if I’ll be back after this, to be honest, but it’s been an amazing few years. I’ve been on a lot of different shows. I mean, I don’t know if maybe they do a third season of 'Luke Cage' potentially, or maybe if they figure out some kind of way for me to be on 'The Punisher' – just so I can feel like I’ve done every show. But it’s been like, my daughter is in high school, so I kinda wanna not be 3,000 miles away for work."

While she doesn't rule out making a return altogether, it would seem there are no immediate plans to continue Claire's story on after the second season of 'Luke Cage'. That'll come as hard news to swallow for some of the character's biggest fans, but until we see what the events of her next season of 'Luke Cage' have in store, we can't really pass judgement!

We'll bring you more news surrounding Netflix's original Marvel series as and when we get it.