Rosario Dawson isn't spending quarantine with her boyfriend Cory Booker.

The 40-year-old actress is taking care of her high risk father during the coronavirus pandemic, and so has had to spend her time in self-isolation ''thousands of miles'' away from her boyfriend Cory, who is working in Washington D.C.

Rosario revealed: ''We are so many thousands of miles apart. It's so challenging. That was sort of the dedication during this quarantine to take care of [my dad], while [Cory] was still in D.C. working on the stimulus package.''

The 'Briarpatch' actress also confessed she and Cory - who is a New Jersey senator - were supposed to have their ''longest vacation ever'' this month, but plans have been axed due to the global health crisis.

She added: ''He's been campaigning the whole year and it was just only a couple of months since we started dating. So we've not really had a really good chunk of time together because of our work and our family and all the other things. It ended up being what was supposed to be our longest time together, [is] now our longest period apart from each other. So, that's definitely been really challenging.''

And Rosario isn't sure when she'll be able to see the 50-year-old politician again, because their plans to reunite in the summer are now also up in the air.

She said: ''We just gotta make really careful decisions about moving ... Both of my parents are high risk, so I just want to do anything and everything we can in this next year or year and a half, whatever period it is, of just being as safe as possible. It's hard to think about when we are going to be flying again and doing anything that was planned. Like plans, what are those? We're just taking it every day at a time.''

But the couple won't let the long distance ruin their romance, as Rosario insisted Cory is being ''very sweet and very supportive'' during the trying times.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''He marathoned all of 'Jane the Virgin'. He's seen every episode just because he wanted to see the last two seasons with me. So it's been very sweet. He's been very encouraging and very supportive.

''He's just a good, really good guy through and through. To see him, and witness him, and love him through such incredible, powerful stages in his life in just this past year ... [it's] been amazing to see how his energy is just unwavering. It's powerful.''