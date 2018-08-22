This weekend sees another very special performance at Margate's Dreamland amusement park. Supported by none other than LTJ Bukem, Roni Size will take to the Scenic Stage on August 25th 2018 to perform his 1997, Mercury Winning album, 'New Forms'. The seminal breakthrough Drum 'n' Bass album, re-released for its 20th anniversary last year, will be heard in its full live glory together with Roni's dazzling projections and light show.

Roni Size 2018

Performing 'Brown Paper Bag', 'Heroes' and 'Railing', among many other highlights, Roni will demonstrate just what a game changing album New Forms was and still is, why it helped shape not just the dance music scene at the time, but also the wider musical landscape altogether and how well the influential album has stood the test of time.

Having beaten the likes of Radiohead, Primal Scream and The Prodigy to the 1997 prize, Roni's album clearly wowed the judges of the moment and it's easy to hear why. 'New Forms' sounds as fresh now as it did when it won. Saturday should be an amazing evening in celebration of a genre defining album.