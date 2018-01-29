Whilst Japanese wrestling star Asuka was celebrating her win in the first ever 30-woman Royal Rumble match in last night's (January 28) Royal Rumble pay-per-view event within World Wrestling Entertainment, former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey was backstage, ready to make her debut and share with the world her ambitions for the future.

Ronda Rousey has put the WWE Women's locker room on notice

As Asuka stood between Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, she looked ready to choose exactly who she would face in a couple of months on the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania. Before she could announce who she'd like to fight against however, Joan Jett's track 'Bad Reputation' hit the speakers, and Rousey walked out wearing the late Rowdy Roddy Piper's jacket, and a shirt with her name on it, in the iconic Roddy Piper font.

Rousey has been a long-time fan of the professional wrestler, taking her nickname 'Rowdy' from him and even sharing the same judo coach in Gene LeBell. Having become friends, Piper gave Rousey his blessing and, ahead of last night's show, Rousey wore Piper's jacket after being gifted it by his son.

Staring down her potential competitors, she went to shake Rumble winner Asuka's hand, but was flicked away by the star. Pointing to the WrestleMania sign, her intentions were clear. She then left the ring and shook hands with WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon, sealing the deal.

Speaking with ESPN ahead of the event, Rousey explained her decision to join the WWE. She said: "This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt. When I first met with Triple H, I told him, 'There are other things I can do with my time that'll make way more money, but I won't enjoy nearly as much.'"

Now an active member of the female roster in WWE, we imagine Rousey will immediately cement herself as a force to be reckoned with. Her wrestling skills have not yet been showcased, but thanks to her background in sport as a mixed martial arts fighter, the foundations are likely in place for what should be a brilliant career in the business.

There are some big days ahead for the WWE, and we can't wait to see how Rousey slots into proceedings!