Ronda Rousey swaps her usual setting for a different kind of ring this week as she reveals her marriage to fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne against the glorious backdrop of Hawaii. They both unveiled several joyful photos on social media and you can't help but love them as a couple.

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne at Erasing The Stigma event

The 30-year-old called it the 'happiest day of [her] life' as she and her friends posted a series of sensational shots from the special day on Instagram. The wedding came on Monday (August 28th 2017), just four months after Travis proposed to Ronda under a waterfall while on vacation in New Zealand.

With photography by Brian Bowen Smith, a couture dress by Galia Lahav, hair by Abraham Esparza, make-up by Hee Soo and styling by Alejandro Peraza, the fighting champion had everyone and everything she needed to make her day utterly perfect.

Indeed, she couldn't have looked any more beautiful if she tried. She opted for a simple up-do and a clean make-up look; a gorgeous contrast to her dress which was a floor-length fishtail number in ivory with a very low neckline and plenty of sparkly embellishment.

'What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You', Travis wrote on Instagram.

Even the photographer had a lot to say about the newly wed Browsey. 'Sometimes two amazing people find each other. Really find each other', he said. 'You two are the best definition of that I know. Watching you look at each other makes me want to be a better man. What an honor to be able to catch the amazing moments with my camera. Your family and friends reflect the love you exert into the world.'

Neither Ronda nor Travis have had easy love lives in the past. The latter was still married to Jenna Renee Webb (who accused him of domestic violence) when they met, and indeed when he knocked out Ronda's then-boyfriend Brendan Schaub in the ring. Ronda has also admitted that things got physical with another past boyfriend.