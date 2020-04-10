Ronda Rousey doesn't think its ''worth it'' returning to WWE full time as she feels the sport's fans are ''ungrateful''.

The professional wrestler insisted she won't be going back to the sport on a full time basis as she feels unappreciated by the sport's followers.

She said: ''I love the WWE. I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room. Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love choreography. I love acting. I love theatre. Live theatre and some of the last forms of live theatre.

''But, I was doing basically part-time and I was away from home 200 days out of the year. And when I did get home, I was so sleep deprived cause you just don't have time to lay down. If I did all of the live shows, I was only home a day and a half a week. It was just not worth it for my family because we were eliminating all of our expenses and living this lifestyle, we didn't need it. We didn't need the money.''

And the 33-year-old sportswoman instead wants all her ''energy'' to go towards the family as they do appreciate and love her.

Speaking to Steve-O for his YouTube series, she added: ''So it's just like ... what am I doing it for if I'm not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f***ing ungrateful fans that don't even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there ... but, at the end of the day, I was just like, 'F**k these fans, dude.' My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It's like, 'Hey girls. Love what you're doing. I'm gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can ... fly little birds, fly! I'm going f***ing home!' And that was basically it.''