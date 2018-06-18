Ronda Rousey was set to go up against Nia Jax at WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view event this weekend, with the latter's WWE Raw Women's Championship on the line. It would be Rousey's very first chance at winning a title since starting her career at World Wrestling Entertainment, and her first time competing in a Singles Match.

Did Ronda Rousey get the job done against Nia Jax?

Hot off of her win at WrestleMania against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, in which she teamed up with Kurt Angle, Rousey put on a brilliant performance, as expected when facing off against Jax. Clearly at a disadvantage when it came to her size, she would use that to her advantage, showing her speed inside the squared circle.

Close to locking in an armbar on Jax at one point, fans were on their feet as it looked definite that Rousey would be walking out of the arena as champion. Then, out of nowhere, the night's female Money in the Bank winner Alexa Bliss ran into the ring, attacking both Rousey and Jax with her briefcase, and bringing the match to an abrupt end. Rousey had won, but via disqualification, which meant that the title would remain with Jax... but not for long.

Wasting little time, Bliss would use her Money in the Bank briefcase to cash in a shot at the Raw Women's Championship. Once her match with Jax got underway, the visibly spent champion was quickly put away with Twisted Bliss, and a new champ was crowned.

Exactly where each of the ladies' stories goes from here remains to be seen, but there's a heck of a lot of unfinished business when it comes to the trio. Jax will of course be granted a rematch for the Championship, so where does that leave Rousey? After being cheated out of a proper chance at the title, we imagine she'll be in the picture for some time.

We highly doubt we've heard the last from Rousey when it comes to claiming her first WWE title!