A woman who was raped by the film director Roman Polanski is reportedly set to ask a court to end the 40 year old case against him, it has emerged.

Samantha Geimer, who was just 13 years old when Polanski admitted having sexually assaulted her in Los Angeles back in 1977, is set to appear at a court hearing in Los Angeles on Friday (June 9th) and plead to an end to the case, according to Polanski’s attorney in a report by Reuters.

“Samantha Geimer is tired of this. She has been asking the court to terminate this case for years. She wants to get it over with,” the 83 year old director’s attorney, Harland Braun, told the news agency on Thursday.

In recent years, Geimer has repeatedly said that she has forgiven Polanski, but today’s court appearance would represent the first time that she has let this be known to the court officially, and indeed the first time she has appeared publicly at a court hearing in this case.

Braun also indicated in the report that the fact Polanski has already served his time for the crime back in the ‘70s could well help him in court on Friday.

Furthermore, Debra Tate, the sister of Polanski’s wife Sharon Tate, who was murdered in 1969 while heavily pregnant by followers of Charles Manson, is set to appear in court to support the director.

“Debra Tate is coming to support Roman. She hopes he will eventually get this case resolved,” Braun added.

The controversy surrounding Polanski has been occasionally in the headlines for four decades. Following a 1977 guilty plea to rape and spending 42 days in prison, he fled the United States to France in February 1978, fearing a plea bargain with prosecutors would be overruled and that he would get a lengthy prison term and deportation. Since then, he has resided between Poland and France, with extradition attempts back to the States consistently failing.

