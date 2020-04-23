The Rolling Stones have released their first original music since 2012.

The 'Sympathy for the Devil' hitmakers took to social media on Thursday (23.04.20) to announce the arrival of new song, 'Living In A Ghost Town', which they worked on last year, and recently completed whilst in isolation.

The music video for the track is set to follow.

An announcement on their official Instagram, Facebook and Twitter page reads: ''The Rolling Stones have just announced a brand new track 'Living In A Ghost Town', recorded in LA and London last year and finished in isolation! Listen now: https://RollingStones.lnk.to/GhostTownSo

''Watch the video premiere on the Stones official YouTube Channel at 7pm BST today! (sic)''

The legendary group - which is comprised of Sir Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts - have referenced the coronavirus pandemic on the line: ''Life was so beautiful, then we all got locked down.''

And frontman Mick hopes the new track - their first since the singles 'Doom and Gloom' and 'One More Shot' from their 2012 best-of compilation 'Grrr!'- will ''resonate'' with everyone in these unsettling times.

He said that ''recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we're living in right now. We've worked on it in isolation. And here it is.''

Whilst guitarist Keith added: ''We cut this track well over a year ago in LA for a new album, an ongoing thing, and then s**t hit the fan.

Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it.''

The iconic band are known to be working on a new album of original tunes - their first since 2005 LP 'A Bigger Bang' - and bassist-and-guitarist Ronnie recently teased it's shaping up to be ''very diverse''.

He said: ''[Work on the album is] ongoing. Taking on shape.

''Many different flavours. Very diverse.

''It's going to be great. Once we've decided what tracks we're gonna use.''

However, Keith previously admitted the recording process for the record was ''very boring''.

He said: ''Sometimes it's not as much writing as listening to what's been written and figuring it out, and honing and all kinds of stuff.

''It's very boring. It's like a carpentry shop.''

YouTube will host the live premiere of the music video for 'Living In A Ghost Town' at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST and the single is available now on all major streaming services.