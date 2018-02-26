With 55 years of touring behind them, it seems there is no stopping veteran rockers The Rolling Stones as they prepare to embark on the UK leg of their No Filter Tour; their first set of UK dates since their 50th anniversary concerts five years ago.

The Rolling Stones performing live

This Spring, the rock royalty (who are Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts) will be embarking on their first set of UK dates since their 50 & Counting Tour in 2013, which saw them perform just five dates including Glastonbury Festival.

'It's such a joy to play with this band', said Keith Richards in a statement. 'There's no stopping us - we're just getting started really.'

After a series of European dates in September and October 2017, the Stones will hit the road again on May 17th 2018, opening with a show at Dublin's Croke Park before moving on to their first UK date of the year at the London Stadium on May 22nd.

June will see them play Manchester's Old Trafford, Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium, Cardiff's Principality Stadium, and finally London's Twickenham Stadium on June 19th. The band will continue their highly anticipated stadium run with another five European dates, taking them into July.

It might seem strange that the Brits haven't played any homecoming shows for half a decade, but they were originally intending to grace the UK venues last year. However, they were not able to fix any big venues because of 'sporting fixtures'.

They have yet to beat the highest-grossing tour record; currently their A Bigger Bang show from 2005 to 2007 is in second place behind U2's 360 Degrees tour from 2009 to 2011.

The Rolling Stones released their latest album 'Blue & Lonesome' in 2016; their first covers album featuring renditions of blues classics by Buddy Johnson, Memphis Slim, Bukka White, Otis Rush, Howlin' Wolf and Little Walter.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will be going on sale on Friday (March 2nd).