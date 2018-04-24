With the forthcoming second leg of the Rolling Stones 'No Filter Tour' imminent, the band have announced a string of all-star supporting acts to join them on their UK dates. Among them are Florence + The Machine and James Bay. The band will finally complete their expansive tour this summer.

Rolling Stones at the opening night of Exhibitionism

It's been six months since the Stones completed the first set of European sets on their No Filter tour - which began in Germany in September 2017 - and now they are preparing to hit the road again this Spring. They'll be kicking off at Dublin's Croke Park on May 17th, before a double-billing at London Stadium on May 22th and 25th.

For the London shows they will be joined by Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine respectively. The latter's frontwoman posted a message of gratitude on social media with regards to the announcement.

'We are so excited to be supporting The Rolling Stones', Florence Tweeted. 'It is a huge honour to be playing with one of our biggest influences.'

On June 2nd they'll hit Southampton's St. Mary's Stadium with The Vaccines, and the following dates see them in Coventry with The Specials, Manchester and Edinburgh with Richard Ashcroft, Cardiff with Elbow and Twickenham Stadium in London with James Bay.

The Stones will then round off their No Filter tour with dates in Germany, France, Poland and the Czech Republic.

The majority of the supporting acts are currently promoting their own new albums; Florence with the forthcoming 'High as Hope' for which she recently dropped the first single 'Sky Full of Song', James Bay with his second release 'Electric Light' and The Vaccines who unveiled fourth album 'Combat Sports' in March.

Having been touring every year since their '50 & Counting' anniversary tour in November 2012, fans can't wait to see what the Stones will pull out of the bag for 2019.