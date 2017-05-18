Disgraced former children’s TV presenter Rolf Harris is set to be released from prison tomorrow as he continues to fight further child sex abuse charges, a court has heard today.

87 year old Harris was convicted and imprisoned in July 2014 for five years and nine months for 12 counts of indecent assault, following a much-publicised trial, bringing his decades-long showbusiness career to an end.

He is to be released from prison on Friday, and has been granted bail regarding ongoing further criminal proceedings for four charges of indecent assault, regarding a string of allegations that he groped teenage girls during television and celebrity appearances.

Rolf Harris, who was jailed in 2014, is to be released from prison as he stands trial on further charges

“The defendant, Rolf Harris, is to be released from HM prison in Stafford tomorrow on May 19th,” Judge Deborah Taylor told the jury at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday morning (May 18th).

“Yesterday following an application by the defence unopposed by the prosecution, I decided to grant Mr Harris bail in relation to the charges the jury are considering. The fact I have granted him bail doesn't have any bearing on the decision you will make in due course,” the judge continued.

The trial, which began on Monday this week, will not sit on Friday as Harris returns to his home in Bray, Berkshire, after which he will be appearing in court in person for the rest of the trial, having done so via videolink thus far.

“As a result Mr Harris will no longer be appearing in this court over the videolink following his release from prison. He will be attending what remains of the trial in person from Monday.”

Harris denies the four counts of indecent assaults against teenage girls between 1971 and 1983. The trial continues next week.

