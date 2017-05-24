Roger Waters made quite the impression with the dress rehearsal for his 'Us + Them' tour this week in New Jersey, celebrating the release of his brand new album ahead of the official tour kick-off in Missouri this weekend. Joining him in his band were backing singers Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of the band Lucius.

Roger Waters at Desert Trip Festival

The Pink Floyd genius invited a number of guests including friends, family and competition winners to the dress rehearsal of his forthcoming North American tour at the enormous Meadowlands Arena in New Jersey on Sunday (May 21st 2017). The 'Us + Them' tour has been set up in support of his new album 'Is This The Life We Really Want?'.

The record is Roger's first proper solo album in 25 years and he'll be giving a taster of that in the new tour. Produced by Nigel Godrich, the record features the previously released songs 'Smell the Roses' and 'Déjà Vu' (originally entitled 'Lay Down Jerusalem (If I Had Been God)').

The dress rehearsal also saw him performing songs from Pink Floyd classics 'The Dark Side of the Moon', 'The Wall', 'Wish You Were Here' and 'Animals'. Probably one of the most important moments was when he performed the 1977 song 'Pigs (Three Different Kinds)', which turned out to have been eerily prophetic as a huge image of Donald Trump appeared in the backdrop.

It comes as no surprise as Roger Waters has been vocal about his lack of support for the United States President. He recently opened up to EW about Trump's wall-building plans. 'You can't build walls anywhere, it's ridiculous', he said. 'The whole concept is a complete non-starter, except as an exercise in control - not of the border, of your electorate. Keep people dumb, uneducated, whatever, so you can go on milking them.'

Roger Waters begins the tour officially on Friday (May 26th) at Kansas City's Sprint Center in Missouri. He'll also perform in cities the likes of Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Washington DC, Brooklyn, Toronto and many others, wrapping up at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on October 28th.

More: New shrimp species named after Pink Floyd

'Is This The Life We Really Want?' will be released on June 2nd 2017 through Columbia Records.