In the wake of the death of Sir Roger Moore, two of his fellow James Bond actors have paid tribute to the legendary figure.

Current 007 Daniel Craig and his immediate predecessor Pierce Brosnan both took to their social media accounts upon hearing the news of Moore’s passing on Tuesday (May 23rd), after what the actor’s three children described as a “short but brave battle with cancer”.

Writing via Facebook, Brosnan, who starred in four James Bond films from 1995 to 2002, said: “You were a big part of my life, from 'The Saint' to James Bond… you were a magnificent James Bond and one that led the way for me, the world will miss you and your unique sense of humor for years to come.”

Craig, who has also played 007 four times and most recently in the newest film Spectre in 2015, uploaded a photo of himself with Moore on his Instagram account, and wrote: “Nobody Does It Better – Love Daniel”.

Moore had portrayed James Bond in more films than any other actor, filling the role seven times between 1971 and 1985 (Live And Let Die to A View To A Kill). He was also a prominent television and film star in the late sixties and throughout the seventies, including shows such as ‘The Saint’ and ‘The Persuaders’.

Having landed the role of 007, Moore took it in a more light-hearted direction than the hard-edged violence of his predecessor, Sean Connery. While some disagreed with this direction, all seven films did great business at the box offices around the world as he held down the role for 14 years.

Sir Roger Moore receiving his Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2007

He passed away in Switzerland and will have a private funeral in Monaco in accordance with his wishes, the statement from his three children Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian read.

Other celebrities and stars to pay tribute to Moore included Russell Crowe, Mia Farrow and Sir Michael Caine, who said: “I am truly sad and think I will be in tears if I talk about him. Roger was the perfect gentlemen, adored by all his friends.”

