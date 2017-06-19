Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Roger Daltrey Pictures

Roger Daltrey pictured at Sarn Studios - London United Kingdom - Monday 19th June 2017

Roger Daltrey pictured at Sarn Studios - London United Kingdom - Monday 19th June 2017

Desert Trip Weekend 2 Day 3 - Indio California United States - Sunday 16th October 2016

Roger Daltrey in 1992 - London United Kingdom - Monday 21st December 1992

Isle of Wight Festival 2016 - Isle Of Wight United Kingdom - Saturday 11th June 2016

Sir Peter Blake - mural launch - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 29th April 2014

Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 2015 - Performances - London United Kingdom - Friday 26th June 2015

Glastonbury Festival starring Kanye West joins the Miniland line-up at LEGOLAND Windsor Resort - Windsor United Kingdom - Monday 22nd June 2015

An Evening Celebrating The Who with Pete Townshend and Eddie Vedder - Performance - Rosemont Illinois United States - Thursday 14th May 2015

The Who perform live in concert - London United Kingdom - Sunday 22nd March 2015

The Who's Roger Daltrey and friends help raise money for Teen Cancer America at L.A art fundraiser - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 29th October 2014

Pride of Britain Awards - London United Kingdom - Monday 6th October 2014

Sir Peter Blake - mural launch - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 29th April 2014

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.