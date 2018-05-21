Roger Daltrey, the lead singer of rock legends The Who, has disparaged Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as “a communist” and criticised the #MeToo movement in a new interview.

Speaking with the Daily Mail’s Event magazine, the 74 year old frontman was asked in a wide-ranging interview about Brexit, the sensational rise of Corbyn, and the post-Harvey Weinstein #MeToo and Time’s Up campaigns to root out sexual abuses in the entertainment industry.

“Jeremy Corbyn is not a socialist. He’s a communist,” he said about the Labour leader since 2015. “Be honest about that and see how many votes you get, Jeremy, because otherwise, you’re going to be moving in to Downing Street under a false premise.”

Roger Daltrey pictured in 2017

Expressing doubts about the European Union and the Remain campaign from the 2016 referendum, Daltrey said about Brexit: “What I’m against is Brussels, not the EU. I can’t live with that because we lost people in my family fighting for our right to be democratic.”

Most controversially of all, Daltrey dismissed #MeToo movement, arguing that rock stars don’t “need” to push themselves on women.

“Why would any rock star need to push themselves on women?” he said. “Usually, it’s the other way around. I’d like to have £1 for every woman that screws my ass. Mick Jagger would be a billionaire out of it”, Daltrey said.

“If it was going to be in the rock business, it would’ve been out by now. It would’ve been out a long time ago,” he added. “I find this whole thing so obnoxious. It’s always allegations and it’s just salacious crap.”

Daltrey is currently preparing for the release of his new album As Long As I Have You, his first solo LP in 26 years, on June 1st. It’s billed as a tribute to Heather Taylor, his wife of 47 years, and he credits the lasting nature of their marriage to openness and honesty about what happens on tour.

“She knew what business I was in. Was she ever going to believe me coming back from a three-month tour that I’d been a good boy? I mean, come on. Men are men,” he explained. “No one needed to say anything, it was all open and it worked. That kind of relationship worked for the aristocracy for centuries. It’s remarkable that we have survived, but we’ve survived because she understood."

