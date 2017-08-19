Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Rod Stewart Pictures

Rod Stewart goes to Starbucks with his wife Penny - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 19th August 2017

Rod Stewart performs live - Birmingham United Kingdom - Saturday 3rd December 2016

Rod Stewart in 1991 - Budapest Hungary - Thursday 18th July 1991

Richard Caring hosts an evening to celebrate the opening of the new Annabel's - London United Kingdom - Friday 30th September 2016

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster take their son to Tom's Toys - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 3rd April 2016

Rod Stewart out with family in Beverly Hills - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 3rd April 2016

The Sun Military Awards 2016 - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Friday 22nd January 2016

The Sun Military Awards - London United Kingdom - Friday 22nd January 2016

The Sun Military Awards - London United Kingdom - Friday 22nd January 2016

Cirque du Soleil's Amaluna - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 19th January 2016

Rod Stewart arrives on a flight to Los Angeles International Airport - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 27th December 2015

Ronan Keating's Emeralds & Ivy ball - London United Kingdom - Saturday 5th December 2015

World Heavyweight Championship fight Wladimir Klitschko vs. Tuyson Fury - Duesseldorf Germany - Saturday 28th November 2015

Rod Stewart departs on a flight from Los Angeles International Airport - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 24th November 2015

Hogwarts In The Snow - VIP preview - London United Kingdom - Thursday 12th November 2015

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.