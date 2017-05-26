Rochelle Humes is set to return to TV screens over the upcoming half-term break, as the former Saturdays singer will be filling in for Lorraine Kelly on ITV.

The 28 year old star will be guest-hosting ITV’s morning magazine programme ‘Lorraine’ from Tuesday, May 30th to Friday, June 2nd while Kelly herself is on leave.

“I am so excited to be covering for Lorraine while she is off on holiday, ‘Lorraine’ is one of my favourite shows and it’s a real honour that I have been asked to look after things for a week, I can’t wait to get started!” she said in a statement on Friday (May 26th).

Humes does have previous experience at this, having presented ‘This Morning’ with husband Marvin, the former JLS singer, but this is the first time that the mother of two will host a daytime TV show by herself. She has also presented ITV entertainment series ‘Ninja Warrior UK’, ‘The Xtra Factor’ and ‘The Next Great Magician’.

Throughout the week, guests on the sofa will include Baywatch movie star Zac Efron, indie singer Beth Ditto, ‘Orange is The New Black’’s Laverne Cox, actress and presenter Sheree Murphy and singer and presenter Jane McDonald. ‘Bridget Jones’ author Helen Fielding as well as various contenders from Britain’s Got Talent’ will also guest.

Rochelle and husband Marvin welcomed their second daughter, named Valentina, back in March this year. Their first child, four year old Alaia, was born in May 2013.

Humes came to stardom in her late teens back in 2008, when The Saturdays, the girl-band she was in with Una Healy, Mollie King, Frankie Sandford and Vanessa White, broke big in the charts. They released five albums before announcing an indefinite hiatus back in 2014.

