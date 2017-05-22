Rochelle Humes threw a 'Moana' themed birthday party for daughter Alaia on Saturday (20.05.17).

The 28-year-old singer and her 32-year-old husband Marvin Humes celebrated their eldest child's fourth birthday over the weekend with a party inspired by the Disney film starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Nicole Scherzinger.

And the brunette beauty - who also has two-month-old daughter Valentina - believes the bash has proved her ability at planning parties.

Alongside a string of pictures from the special day, which were shared on her Instagram account, read: ''Well yesterday was A LOT of fun - I'm thinking of becoming a party planner Alaia had the best Moana birthday party EVER...and the sun came out to play Thanks to everyone that joined us... Big BIG thank you to @tipis4hire for rescuing us with the weather this week and to @mahikirum #mahikiathome for making it fun for the adults (sic).''

At Alaia's party they had a tent propped up, which was decorated inside with a Hawaiian-style bar, pineapples, flamingo props and floral lei's.

And those who celebrated the young child's birthday could enjoy a three-tiered cake with Moana's face on one layer, whilst the other sections were ornately decorated to match the landscape, and topped with the number four.

Guests who attended the event were gifted a goody bag, with Moana's face emblazoned on the front, although the contents of the gift has yet to be divulged.